Barclays Lowers SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on S. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

S stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,541 shares in the company, valued at $28,169,917.83. The trade was a 6.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,754 shares of company stock worth $8,532,505. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

