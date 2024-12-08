Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a $569.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $625.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.20.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $551.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.50. The company has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $508.22 and a twelve month high of $580.09.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

