Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on BECN. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,071.58. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,410. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,146. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 471.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,679 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 811,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,400,000 after purchasing an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $111.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.59. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $116.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

