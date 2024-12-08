Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $65.02, but opened at $70.34. Belite Bio shares last traded at $69.87, with a volume of 24,747 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Belite Bio, Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Belite Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

