BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $3.18. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 17,153,783 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 18.2 %

The company has a market cap of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Further Reading

