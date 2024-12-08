BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of BioHarvest Sciences (NASDAQ:BHST – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 131.40% from the company’s current price.
BioHarvest Sciences Price Performance
BHST stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. BioHarvest Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $7.70.
BioHarvest Sciences Company Profile
