BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Lawsuit Dismissed by Hennepin County Court

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) recently announced that the lawsuit filed against the company by Michael Gray Fleming has been dismissed by the Hennepin County, Minnesota District Court. The lawsuit, initiated on March 22, 2024, targeted BioSig Technologies, as well as its former Chief Executive Officer and former Chief Financial Officer.

The plaintiff, Michael Gray Fleming, alleged that BioSig Technologies had failed to fulfill its obligations in issuing him stock under the terms of a restricted stock award agreement. Seeking damages amounting to at least $288,000, Fleming’s claims were dismissed by the Court on December 3, 2024. The company had previously moved to dismiss the claims during a hearing held in September 2024, asserting that the allegations were without merit.

In response to the Court’s Order Granting Motion to Dismiss, BioSig Technologies indicated its satisfaction with the court ruling. The company believes that the dismissal of the lawsuit affirms the merit of its position regarding the claims brought forth by Fleming.

For further details and information, interested parties can refer to the official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated December 6, 2024.

As required under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, BioSig Technologies, Inc. has presented this report duly signed by Anthony Amato, the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures.

