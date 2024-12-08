BIT Mining’s (BTCM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

BIT Mining Stock Up 13.7 %

NYSE:BTCM opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.54. BIT Mining has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIT Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.20% of BIT Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.