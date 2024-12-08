BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,976 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,948,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after buying an additional 140,726 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 961,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,018.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,160,000 after purchasing an additional 348,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

