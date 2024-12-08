BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2155 dividend. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

