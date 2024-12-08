BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires Shares of 25,801 National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. FMR LLC raised its position in National Grid by 77.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,989,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,964,000 after buying an additional 1,739,566 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11,704.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 650,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after buying an additional 644,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 553,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth $38,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Down 1.7 %

NGG opened at $61.28 on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.62.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 41.65%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

