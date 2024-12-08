BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 226,386 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 324.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.17% of Himax Technologies worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 77,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Himax Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

