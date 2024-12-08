BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $1.76 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 144.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 41.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRCY. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

