BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,490 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Wabash National were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Wabash National by 40.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wabash National by 1,311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 260,072 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 180,080 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter worth $2,322,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,260,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE:WNC opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $836.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 22.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

