BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 154,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 75,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. The trade was a 6.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

