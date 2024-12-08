BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 14,879 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,144,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,868,000 after buying an additional 112,947 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 29.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after buying an additional 170,960 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 50.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after acquiring an additional 186,894 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $88.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

