BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 8,468 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Western Union were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Western Union by 17.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,853 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,730,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 52.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,337,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 5,731.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 774,431 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the third quarter valued at $8,124,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

