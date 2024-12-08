BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 90,597 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Fastly were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 124.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Fastly by 400.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $311,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,006,081.25. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $53,930.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,003.36. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,681. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

