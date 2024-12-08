Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,837.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $5,300.34 on Friday. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,177.16 and a twelve month high of $5,337.20. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,705.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4,143.70.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

