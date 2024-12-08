Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $142.70, but opened at $147.66. Booz Allen Hamilton shares last traded at $144.60, with a volume of 165,137 shares trading hands.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 865.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

