Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$43.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.38.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$29.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$26.25 and a 12 month high of C$36.68.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

