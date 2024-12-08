Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $11,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Braze by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Braze by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Braze by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Braze by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $144,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,944,600.96. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,244.10. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,979 shares of company stock worth $3,688,914. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Braze stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.15. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

View Our Latest Report on BRZE

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.