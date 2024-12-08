Brokerages Set Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price at $61.57

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.21.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

ASO opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This represents a 11.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

