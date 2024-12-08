Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$15.93

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.93.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$13.83 on Thursday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1 year low of C$12.42 and a 1 year high of C$15.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The company has a market cap of C$4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

