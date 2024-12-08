Brokerages Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $1,998.75

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,022.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $3,195,000. American Trust bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $2,371.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $1,099.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,144.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,794.89.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

