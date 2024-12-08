Brokerages Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $17.22

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Baird R W cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 16,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $315,392.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,116.73. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 91,608 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSS opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.20. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

