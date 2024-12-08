Brokerages Set Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $21.76

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $1,224,539.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,222.72. This represents a 61.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $13.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

