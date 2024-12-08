Brokerages Set PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) PT at $31.63

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on PROS from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of PROS by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 266,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PROS by 3,489.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 260,886 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,978,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 166,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PROS by 42.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 70,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,713,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRO opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. PROS has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

