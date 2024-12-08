Brokerages Set Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) PT at $5.84

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2024

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.84.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Riskified from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Riskified to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 286,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Riskified by 61.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 313,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 119,038 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Riskified by 37.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,052,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 286,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Riskified by 11.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,682,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 573,596 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.38. Riskified has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Riskified announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.