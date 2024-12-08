Brokerages Set Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price at $82.62

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.06. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $621,027.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,940.16. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,873. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,015,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after purchasing an additional 856,401 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 651,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,653,000 after buying an additional 507,643 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 470.2% during the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,359,000 after buying an additional 445,777 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,824,000 after buying an additional 244,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.