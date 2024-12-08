Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $27.34

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 670,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 99,388 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,594 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,980,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 193,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 62.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,278,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,379,000 after buying an additional 489,932 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STLA opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

