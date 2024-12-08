Brokerages Set Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Target Price at $27.34

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.34.
Several brokerages have weighed in on STLA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “inline” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on STLA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stellantis
Stellantis Trading Up 3.1 %
NYSE STLA opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $29.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.60.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.