Brokerages Set Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Target Price at C$197.50

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$197.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.58, for a total transaction of C$400,206.86. Also, Senior Officer Mary Alice Vuicic sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$235.62, for a total transaction of C$1,428,328.44. Insiders have sold 14,128 shares of company stock worth $3,155,777 over the last 90 days. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$241.65 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$185.73 and a 12-month high of C$242.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$230.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$229.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.33%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

