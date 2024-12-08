Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $22.62

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.62.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This represents a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $25,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,532.16. The trade was a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,283 shares of company stock worth $1,720,670 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 323,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,782,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

TVTX opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

