Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $370.86

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $92,350.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,215.24. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total transaction of $2,882,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. This trade represents a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,142 shares of company stock worth $47,460,419 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.06. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.