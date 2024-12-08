Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $370.86

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $370.86.
A number of analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $243.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $369.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.06. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $208.62 and a twelve month high of $417.82.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
