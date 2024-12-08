Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price at $36.17

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. Stephens raised their target price on WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WSBC

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.32 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.68.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $243.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 68.90%.

Insider Transactions at WesBanco

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in WesBanco by 175.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.