Brokerages Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Price Target at C$266.82

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$266.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$260.00 to C$285.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

TSE WSP opened at C$258.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$245.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$228.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$180.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$259.60.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is presently 31.38%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

