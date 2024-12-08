Brokers Set Expectations for RY Q1 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.22 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $90.71 and a one year high of $128.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 390.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.