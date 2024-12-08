Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 26.2 %

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

