Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Up 26.2 %
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.