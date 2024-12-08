BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$93.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$103.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on BRP from C$95.00 to C$81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$97.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

TSE DOO opened at C$72.75 on Thursday. BRP has a 12 month low of C$65.32 and a 12 month high of C$102.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.890971 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

