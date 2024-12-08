Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

BRKR stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 4,636.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Bruker by 115.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

