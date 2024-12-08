Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 296.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $306,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $554.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,129.67. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,416.90. The trade was a 12.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,217 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

