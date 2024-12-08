Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,150

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,980 ($50.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.89) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.02).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bunzl
Bunzl Price Performance
Bunzl Company Profile
Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bunzl
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.