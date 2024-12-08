Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,150

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,980 ($50.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.89) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,600 ($33.14) to GBX 2,800 ($35.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 3,350 ($42.70) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.02).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bunzl

Bunzl Price Performance

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 3,588 ($45.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,896 ($36.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,732 ($47.57). The firm has a market cap of £11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,474.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,511.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,302.54.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.