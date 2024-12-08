Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB) vs. Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Head to Head Review

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Burke & Herbert Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Jeffersonville Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $164.85 million 6.37 $22.69 million N/A N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp $32.18 million 2.75 $11.18 million $2.48 8.42

Analyst Ratings

Burke & Herbert Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

This is a summary of current ratings for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.56%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services 6.55% 12.83% 1.14% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 12.96% 1.52%

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential mortgage, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, consumer, installment, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

