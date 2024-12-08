C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $35.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

AI opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.00. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in C3.ai by 311.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

