Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWH. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Camping World by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,344,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,589,000 after buying an additional 1,927,977 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 20.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 121,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 65,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 22.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 360,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWH stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.49. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -72.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. This represents a 43.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

