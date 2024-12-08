Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CANF. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,055 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 14.66% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

