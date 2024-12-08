Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Price Target to GBX 100

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 100 ($1.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Oxford Metrics stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.78) on Thursday. Oxford Metrics has a 52-week low of GBX 54 ($0.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of £80.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,525.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. Oxford Metrics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics Company Profile

In related news, insider Ian Wilcock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,274.79). Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

