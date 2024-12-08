Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$99.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$94.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$57.52 and a 52 week high of C$94.81. The stock has a market cap of C$89.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 37,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.40, for a total value of C$3,087,634.80. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.87, for a total value of C$4,093,500.00. Insiders have sold 197,527 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

