Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.56% from the stock’s current price.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Up 27.7 %

NNOX stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $460.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter worth $124,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

