Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Raised by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,063 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 35.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 14.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Capri by 26.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capri by 15.2% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Capri by 164.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. Citigroup lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capri from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

